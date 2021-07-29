Evers declares Statewide State Of Emergency following severe weather

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has declared a statewide State of Emergency. The action follows severe overnight storms affecting several regions of Wisconsin, and causing widespread damage, downed trees and power lines, power outages, and road closures due to debris. Evers said he’s declared a State of Emergency to ensure state resources are available to get […]

Source: WRN.com







