Evers declares State of Emergency in response to unrest in Kenosha and Madison

Governor Tony Evers has declared a State of Emergency for Wisconsin. Evers’ action follows two consecutive nights of rioting and looting in Madison and in Kenosha. Following overnight rioting in Kenosha & Madison, @GovEvers declares State of Emergency. Increases number of @WI_Guard personnel in Kenosha to 250. pic.twitter.com/KGb5fQ9Oen — WRN (@WRN) August 25, 2020 That’s […]

