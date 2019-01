Evers declares State of Emergency for Wisconsin

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has declared a State of Emergency. In the wake of a winter storm that brought significant snowfall to parts of Wisconsin, life threatening cold air will cover the state this week, setting possible record overnight lows of -15 to -25 with wind chills from -35 to -50. Due to severe winter […]

