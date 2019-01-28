Evers Declares State of Emergency for Entire State Due to Upcoming Winter Weather

Gov. Tony Evers has declared a State of Emergency for the entire state of Wisconsin in response to the upcoming forecast. Snow and dangerous wind chills will blanket the state, and the rest of the Midwest for the rest of the week.

“I’m concerned about the safety and well-being of our residents as this major storm and bitter cold moves in,” said Gov. Evers said in a press release. “I want to make sure all state assets are available, including the Wisconsin National Guard if needed, to help communities across the state and keep people warm and safe.”

Winter storm warnings and wind chill advisories have been issued for much of Wisconsin. Northern Wisconsin had snow Sunday night through the afternoon along the South Shore with strong winds causing blowing and drifting. A Wind Chill Watch will go into effect tonight.

The Governor’s Executive Order directs all state agencies to assist if there are any emergency response and recovery efforts associated with the snowstorm and cold. The order also gives Wisconsin’s Adjutant General Don Dunbar the authority to call to state active duty soldiers and airmen of the Wisconsin National Guard to support local emergency responders if needed. This could include security, response and recovery missions.

Source: WRJC.com





