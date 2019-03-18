Evers Declares State of Emergency Due to Spring Flooding

Governor Tony Evers is declaring a statewide State of Emergency in Wisconsin in response to flooding from the rapid snowmelt and rains. The order directs state agencies and the Wisconsin National Guard to provide additional personnel and resources to assist in emergency response and recovery operations. Evers said the flooding that has impacted homes, businesses, and cities and towns across Wisconsin. High water caused power and gas outages in several communities and prompted multiple evacuations. The Red Cross has opened shelters to assist displaced residents. Temperatures are supposed to cool the next few days which will slow the melt and allow the water to disperse.

