Evers counting on ‘common sense’ amid pandemic during Memorial Day weekend

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers thinks state residents will do the right thing, for a safe Memorial Day weekend amid the coronavirus pandemic. “I know Wisconsinites, I’ve lived here for 68 years,” the governor said during a conference call this week. “They have good common sense, and I think they will follow their minds and their […]

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.