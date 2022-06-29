Evers condemns SCOWIS ruling allowing Walker appointee to remain on Natural Resources Board

The Wisconsin Supreme Court has ruled that a conservative member of the Natural Resources Board doesn’t have to relinquish his seat, even though his term expired last year. Fred Prehn was appointed to the board by former Republican governor Scott Walker. His term ended in May of last year. But in 4-to-3 decision, the justices […] Source: WRN.com







