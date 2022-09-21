Evers calls special session of legislature – says voter referendum could allow for repeal of state abortion ban

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers wants to give voters a say on the status of abortion in Wisconsin. Evers has proposed a special session of the Legislature, to take up a constitutional amendment allowing statewide referendums. Evers said that could provide a pathway for Wisconsin voters to repeal the state’s 1849 law which criminalizes abortion. Republicans […] Source: WRN.com







