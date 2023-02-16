Evers calls for budget bipartisanship, ‘devoid of reality’ says Vos
-
4 takeaways from Gov. Evers' budget for college students and campuses
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 16, 2023 at 8:10 PM
A tuition-promise program, expanded financial aid and no tax on student loan forgiveness are among Gov. Evers' higher education proposals.
-
Tony Evers proposes 12 weeks of paid family leave for public and private sector workers...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 16, 2023 at 8:08 PM
Evers said the spending levels in the budget plan reflect the opportunity a record $7.1 billion budget surplus presents to the state.
-
-
Evers calls for budget bipartisanship, ‘devoid of reality’ says Vos
by Bob Hague on February 16, 2023 at 5:43 PM
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers called for bipartisan cooperation, in his budget address Wednesday night. Republican legislative leaders were quick to say there was little in the Democratic governor’s two year spending plan that they like. […]
-
WONEWOC PUBLIC LIBRARY RECOGNIZED AS FRIEND OF JUNEAU COUNTY 4-H
by WRJC WebMaster on February 16, 2023 at 5:33 PM
-
How a Wisconsin nonprofit found itself unwittingly involved in the Supreme Court race
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 16, 2023 at 5:24 PM
A mailer critical of Supreme Court candidate Jennifer Dorow says it's paid for by a group with a name similar to a Wisconsin nonprofit.
-
Gov. Tony Evers released his state budget Wednesday. Here are seven key takeaways
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 16, 2023 at 4:45 PM
The Democratic governor's 2023-25 state budget sets up a battle with Republican legislators who want to enact bigger tax cuts and spend less.
-
Great Lakes ice cover reaches historic low. Here's what we know.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 16, 2023 at 2:58 PM
Lack of ice can upend the lakes' ecosystem and make shipping conditions more dangerous.
-
Brown County Board plans to spend about $4 million to boost security of courthouse,...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 16, 2023 at 1:07 PM
The Brown County Courthouse has occasionally placed airport-style screening devices at the entrance to an individual courtroom for particular trials.
