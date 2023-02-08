Evers’ budget to include shared revenue increase, allow local sales tax hikes

Governor Tony Evers has revealed what he’ll propose in his state budget, to help local governments in Wisconsin with their budget challenges. Evers will deliver his budget address next Wednesday (February 15) at the Capitol. According to a press release from his office, the Democratic governor will call for dedicating 20 percent of future state […] Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.