Milwaukee police officer Peter Jerving killed trying to arrest robbery suspect Terrell...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 8, 2023 at 2:03 AM
The suspect in the shooting has been identified as Terrell Thompson, 19. He exchanged gunfire with officers and died at the scene, police said.
Schuh wins Miss Door County 2023, Klaubauf named Outstanding Teen
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 7, 2023 at 11:26 PM
The Sevastopol and Sturgeon Bay high school seniors will represent Door County in the Miss Wisconsin and Miss Wisconsin Teen pageants in June.
5 toxic shock syndrome cases reported in Wisconsin; health officials urge parents to talk...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 7, 2023 at 10:03 PM
Health officials are asking parents, other caregivers to review proper tampon use with teens.
Gov. Tony Evers proposes hundreds of millions in funds to shore up local governments....
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 7, 2023 at 9:28 PM
The plan is an answer to calls from Milwaukee officials and leaders of county and municipalities across the state struggling under stagnant revenue.
Jane Wienke, co-founder of roadside Door County produce store Wienke's Market, has died
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 7, 2023 at 9:22 PM
Jane Wienke, 82, opened and operated the roadside market in rural Algoma they called "A Taste of Door County" with her husband, Don.
Republican legislators authorize audit of backlog in licenses for nurses, other...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 7, 2023 at 9:08 PM
The issue has plagued the Department of Safety and Professional Services as professional workers wait in limbo to gain licenses they need to work.
Evers’ budget to include shared revenue increase, allow local sales tax hikes
by Bob Hague on February 7, 2023 at 8:38 PM
Governor Tony Evers has revealed what he’ll propose in his state budget, to help local governments in Wisconsin with their budget challenges. Evers will deliver his budget address next Wednesday (February 15) at the Capitol. According to […]
Republican measure would require felons to pay off all fines before voting rights are...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 7, 2023 at 7:14 PM
The bill, patterned after a similar measure in Florida, faces an all but certain veto from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers
Ron Johnson to testify at House hearing on 'weaponization' of the federal government
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 7, 2023 at 6:01 PM
U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson is expected to talk about his interactions with the FBI and Department of Justice during his investigation into Hunter Biden.
