Evers budget to include proposals to curb reckless driving

Gov. Toney Evers says his executive budget will include a host of proposals designed to reduce reckless driving in Wisconsin. The governor’s office announced Friday that the spending plan will mandate that judges order the use of an ignition interlock…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.