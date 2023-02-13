Evers' budget pushes automatic registration, voting changes
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers wants drivers to be automatically registered to vote using their information on file with the Department of Transportation. The Democratic governor’s office announced Monday that the idea is part of a nearly $3 million elections spending…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Madison-based jets take down object over Lake Huron hours after airspace was closed over...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 13, 2023 at 2:15 PM
The US military has shot down an object over Lake Huron hours after airspace over Lake Michigan was closed, U.S. Representatives confirm.
-
The Wisconsin Judicial Commission has dismissed a complaint against Supreme Court Justice...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 13, 2023 at 12:02 PM
The state Judicial Commission dismissed a complaint against Justice Karofsky but cautioned her against sarcasm from the bench.
-
Here's how to get 10 free COVID-19 rapid tests in Wisconsin every month
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 13, 2023 at 12:02 PM
Wisconsin's health department is expanding its free COVID-19 test program again. Here's how to get more tests for your family.
-
Meet Wisconsin's new DNR secretary Adam Payne. Here's what he has to say about wolves,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 13, 2023 at 12:01 PM
New DNR Secretary Adam Payne outlined his goals the agency as it tackles big issues such as factory farms, nitrates, PFAS and moving past politics.
-
Are Wisconsin colleges worried about students using AI to cheat? Not really.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 13, 2023 at 12:01 PM
Some teachers are incorporating ChatGPT into their classrooms, believing they have a duty to share both the benefits and pitfalls of the tool.
-
Great Lakes Compact protects water access. But that doesn't mean thirsty neighbors won't...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 13, 2023 at 12:00 PM
Water tension in the west is causing worry across the Great Lakes region about water diversions. But, the lakes have never been better protected and diversions will likely happen much closer to home.
-
How much of your tax dollars are going to private schools? More and more every year.
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 13, 2023 at 11:30 AM
On Brown County and Green Bay tax bills, money for schools is listed as all going to public districts when in reality, some goes to private schools.
-
Give BIG Green Bay offers boost to nonprofits and creates community connections
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 13, 2023 at 11:05 AM
Give BIG Green Bay fundraising will be held from noon Feb. 21 to noon Feb. 22.
-
These Wisconsin moms are filling the need for bus drivers, with babies in tow
by Appleton Post-Crescent on February 13, 2023 at 11:02 AM
In addition to the 10 drivers Kobussen could use in Kaukauna, Lamers could use 75 more drivers across northeast and central Wisconsin.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.