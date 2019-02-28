Evers’ budget includes eight cent gas tax increase

Governor Tony Evers answered the gas tax question on Thursday night. In his state budget address, the governor touched on a number of issues he’d already previewed, including K-12 schools funding and Medicaid expansion. But he wrapped up with transportation. Ever said there will be fee increases. “And we do have to raise the gas […]

