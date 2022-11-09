Evers beats Michels to win second term

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers thanked supporters gathered in Madison, after Republican challenger Tim Michels made a brief concession speech early Wednesday. “It wasn’t our night tonight, and I thank everybody for you support” the business executive told his supporters. Unofficial results show the Democratic governor defeating Michels 51.2% to 47.8%. Democratic strongholds Dane and Milwaukee […] Source: WRN.com







