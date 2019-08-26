Evers backs new bill to contribute $2 million to Green Bay visitor center plans
Gov. Tony Evers joined Democrats backing state funds for the visitors center in announcing the bill's introduction on Monday.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
