Evers awards grants to help veterans’ mental health

Governor Tony Evers was at a Thursday night event spotlighting veterans’ mental health issues. The gathering at the Milwaukee County War Memorial Center announced the distribution of $650,000 in grants from the American Rescue Plan Act to 16 different organizations. The grants for the groups provide mental healthcare services ranging from psychiatry to horse therapy, […] Source: WRN.com







