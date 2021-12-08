Evers Awards $14 Million to Minor League Sports Teams, Movie Theaters & Camps

Governor Tony Evers is awarding more than 14-million dollars in grants to movie theaters, summer camps and minor league sports teams in Wisconsin. The governor said tourism-related businesses have been hit particularly hard by the ongoing pandemic and this investment will continue to help fuel the state’s recovery. The Movie Theater Assistance Grant Program provides about 15-thousand dollars per screen to 49 theater companies. The Minor League Sports Teams Grant Program provides two-point-eight-million dollars to 17 minor league teams for about 200-thousand dollars to help recoup lost 2020 revenue. The Summer Camp Assistance Grant Program will provide 50-thousand dollars each to 37 eligible summer camps.

