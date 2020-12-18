Evers asks Wisconsinites to stay home for Christmas & New Years

There was no post-Thanksgiving spike in new COVID-19 cases, and coronavirus vaccine is now being given to front line health care workers. But Governor Tony Evers says this isn’t the time to let down our guard. “We are not just out of the woods quite yet. It’s going to be a long process for everyone. […]

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.