Evers asks White House for Emergency Declaration

Governor Tony Evers on Tuesday requested that President Donald Trump declare a federal emergency disaster for Wisconsin. Evers sent a letter to the Federal Emergency Management Agency making the request, as a result the COVID-19 pandemic. It covers all 72 counties and 11 federally recognized tribes. Evers said the outbreak has caused multiple deaths, exhausted […]

Source: WRN.com





