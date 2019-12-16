Evers asks Joint Finance Committee to sign off on homelessness funding

Democrats are again asking the legislative Joint Finance Committee for money to fight homelessness. Governor Tony Evers is seeking $3.5 million to fund programs that were called for through his statewide action plan on homelessness. That includes money for housing grants, homeless shelters and caseworkers to help those without houses get help they need. That […]

