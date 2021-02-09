Evers appoints Dem donor John Miller to Board of Regents
Governor Tony Evers has appointed a Democratic donor to an open seat on the University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents. John Miller will replace Jose Delgado, who died of a stroke last month. Miller is CEO of Miller-Saint Nazianz Farm Equipment Company. He’s given tens-of-thousands of dollars to Democrats during political campaigns. “As a […]
Source: WRN.com
President Joe Biden traveling to Milwaukee next week, where he'll participate in a CNN...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 9, 2021 at 7:51 PM
President Joe Biden is scheduled to travel to Wisconsin next week, making the state one of the first official stops of his presidency.
Manitowoc sheriff releases names of driver, 9-year-old victim of fatal I-43 rollover crash
by Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on February 9, 2021 at 7:14 PM
The names of the driver and 9-year-old victim of a fatal crash that occurred on I-43 in Manitowoc County Feb. 8 have been released.
How Green Bay is preparing to go back to school: 7 things for families to know
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 9, 2021 at 6:33 PM
Green Bay schools will battle COVID-19 with hundreds of gallons of sanitizer, close to a million disinfecting wipes and hundreds of Plexiglas shields
Gov. Tony Evers seeks to allow people to use family leave when their child care providers...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 9, 2021 at 6:28 PM
Gov. Tony Evers announced Tuesday he would seek to allow workers to qualify for family leave when their child care providers are closed.
Proposal would help first responders receive PTSD treatment through workers compensation
by Bob Hague on February 9, 2021 at 6:18 PM
Legislation introduced at the Capitol could make it easier for police and first responders to obtain workers compensation for post traumatic stress disorder. State Senator Andre Jaque (R-DePere) said current law is based on a decades old court […]
12 prominent Black people from Wisconsin history that you should know about
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 9, 2021 at 6:08 PM
Prominent black figures from Wisconsin's history
Pace of vaccinations picks up amid decrease in new COVID-19 cases
by Bob Hague on February 9, 2021 at 6:06 PM
There were fewer than 600 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin on Monday. One more person was added to the total of those who have died in Wisconsin due to COVID-19, according to numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. […]
Biden will visit Wisconsin next week
by WRN Contributor on February 9, 2021 at 5:15 PM
President Joe Biden will visit Wisconsin next week, his first stop in the state since winning the presidency. Biden’s Tuesday visit will come the same day Governor Evers delivers his budget address, and Wisconsin’s spring primary […]
