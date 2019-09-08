Evers Appoints (Cashton) Organic Valley’s Hughes as WEDC Secretary/CEO
Governor Tony Evers is appointing Missy Hughes as the new secretary and C-E-O of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation. Hughes comes to the state after serving as chief mission officer and general counsel for Organic Valley/CROPP cooperative out of Cashton since 2003. Hughes will begin her new job on October 1st. Former W-E-D-C Secretary/C-E-O Mark Hogan stepped down effective this week. A provision passed as part of the lame-duck legislative session following Evers’ election prohibits him from immediately appointing this position.
Source: WRJC.com
