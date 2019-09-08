Evers Appoints (Cashton) Organic Valley’s Hughes as WEDC Secretary/CEO

Governor Tony Evers is appointing Missy Hughes as the new secretary and C-E-O of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation. Hughes comes to the state after serving as chief mission officer and general counsel for Organic Valley/CROPP cooperative out of Cashton since 2003. Hughes will begin her new job on October 1st. Former W-E-D-C Secretary/C-E-O Mark Hogan stepped down effective this week. A provision passed as part of the lame-duck legislative session following Evers’ election prohibits him from immediately appointing this position.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.