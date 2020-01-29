Evers announces student debt task force

Governor Tony Evers has signed an executive order creating the Governor’s Task Force on Student Debt. A news release from Evers’ office says the task force will be chaired by Department of Financial Institutions Secretary Kathy Blumenfeld. Student debt is holding back our students, our families, and our state. Today I created the Task Force […]

Source: WRN.com





