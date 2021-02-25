Evers announces rental & utilities assistance for residents who’ve lost income during pandemic

Wisconsinites who have lost income as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic may be eligible for assistance. Governor Tony Evers says more $322 million in funding will be available, to help with rent, utilities and other services. Qualified applicants may receive up to 12 months of assistance, with rent and utility payments made directly to […]

Source: WRN.com







