Evers announces rental & utilities assistance for residents who’ve lost income during pandemic
Wisconsinites who have lost income as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic may be eligible for assistance. Governor Tony Evers says more $322 million in funding will be available, to help with rent, utilities and other services. Qualified applicants may receive up to 12 months of assistance, with rent and utility payments made directly to […]
Evers announces $322 million in rent, energy assistance for Wisconsinites who lost income...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 25, 2021 at 4:11 PM
Wisconsinites whose income falls just below the median can qualify for rental and energy assistance under a $322 million program announced Thursday.
WMC sues the Department of Natural Resources over expansion of PFAS rules
by Raymond Neupert on February 25, 2021 at 4:03 PM
The state’s largest business lobby is suing the Department of Natural Resources over new PFAS regulations. Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce and an Oconomowoc dry cleaner want a court to stop the D-N-R from enforcing new rules regarding […]
Republican lawmakers propose National Anthem requirement for Wisconsin venues that have...
by Bob Hague on February 25, 2021 at 3:51 PM
Republican lawmakers want to require playing the National Anthem at sports venues in Wisconsin. In a statement released Thursday, state Senator Patrick Testin (R-Stevens Point) said “the practice of playing the anthem at sporting events has […]
by Bob Hague on February 25, 2021 at 3:36 PM
'Too good to be true': 4 pandemic scams to watch for and how you can protect yourself
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 25, 2021 at 3:21 PM
Federal economic impact payments, or stimulus checks, have provided fraudsters with a fresh opportunity to scam Wisconsinites out of much-needed assistance. Here are four to watch for.
These sisters are over 80 and still bring it on the Granite Peak slopes
by Wausau Daily Herald on February 25, 2021 at 2:54 PM
These Wisconsin sisters aren't letting age slow them down. Kay Kuester Doran, 85, and Mary-Beth Kuester, 82, enjoy skiing at Granite Peak Ski Area.
State Senate Republicans propose bills focused on Wisconsin elections
by Bob Hague on February 25, 2021 at 2:22 PM
State Senate Republicans have introduced more than a dozen bills relating to how Wisconsin conducts elections. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) said he wasn’t consulted, but that he sees the need. “The idea that we want to […]
Dirt is opening a second location next to Dave & Buster's: find out when | Streetwise
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 25, 2021 at 1:51 PM
Dave & Buster's is gaining a new neighbor: Dirt Juicery, who is opening their second location in Bay Park Square Mall.
Gray, Evelyn Ann Age 81 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on February 25, 2021 at 12:03 PM
