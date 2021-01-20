Evers announces new public health emergency, extends mask mandate

Governor Tony Evers on Tuesday issued a new statewide public health emergency and face mask requirement. The order continues through March 20 and, with some exceptions, requires everyone age 5 and older to wear a mask indoors when they’re around people who they don’t live with. The order comes amid heightened concerns over a new, […]

