Evers announces new community vaccine clinic at Blackhawk Technical College

Blackhawk Technical College will host Wisconsin’s first community-based COVID-19 vaccine clinic. Governor Tony Evers toured the Janesville campus Wednesday in the clinic space that normally hosts the college’s student center. The vaccines will be administered by AMI Expeditionary Healthcare as part of a partnership with the state Department of Health Services. Governor Evers said they […]

Source: WRN.com







