Evers announces his first picks for cabinet

Governor Elect Tony Evers has announced his first picks for his new cabinet. At an event in Milwaukee paired along along with a visit with Big Brothers Big Sisters, Evers laid out his top advisers heading into his 4 years in office. The list includes a number of prominent Milwaukee area leaders. Notably, Evers is […]

Source: WRN.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.