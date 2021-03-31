Evers Announces Everyone Over Age 16 Eligible For COVID Vaccine April 5
Governor Tony Evers says all Wisconsin residents age 16 and over will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine next Monday. The eligibility date was moved up four weeks due to increased vaccine supply and an accelerated pace in vaccinations. Evers said in statement, “this marks a major milestone in our state’s fight against this virus and gets us closer to overcoming this pandemic and bouncing back together.” Not everyone will be able to get the shot April 5th as some areas of Wisconsin have higher demand and may have waitlists. May 1st was the initial deadline to have the general public eligible for the vaccine. State health officials also announced today (Tuesday) that seven more pharmacies will begin receiving COVID vaccines this week.
Source: WRJC.com
-
