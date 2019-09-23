Evers announces 7th CD special election

Governor Tony Evers will order a special election to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of U.S. Representative Sean Duffy. The Republican Duffy’s resignation from the 7th Congressional District seat was effective Monday. The election will occur on January 27, 2020, a Monday. A primary, if required, will occur on December 30, 2019, also […]

Source: WRN.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.