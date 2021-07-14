Evers announces $130 million in American Rescue Plan funding for workforce development initiatives
Gov. Tony Evers and economic leaders were in Green Bay Wednesday to announce $130 million in funding toward workforce development.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Appleton native, UWSP grad Isaiah Harmison a contestant on CBS dating show 'Love Island'
by Stevens Point Journal on July 14, 2021 at 10:48 PM
Isaiah Harmison is originally from Appleton. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point and attended St. Norbert College in De Pere.
One stuck-up bridge: What we know so far about Green Bay's Don A. Tilleman Bridge on...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 14, 2021 at 9:51 PM
Here's what we know and don't know about the bridge in the week since a mechanical failure forced the DOT to shut it down.
Masks still optional in most Brown County school districts as officials watch trends on...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 14, 2021 at 9:27 PM
Only Green Bay school district still must decide on a plan for minimizing the dangers of COVID-19 this fall; that's scheduled to happen on July 26.
The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases increases for the 8th consecutive day
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 14, 2021 at 8:45 PM
The seven-day average of daily COVID-19 cases increased for the 8th consecutive day, according to state Department of Health Services data.
Elroy Man Killed in Motorcycle Accident
by WRJC WebMaster on July 14, 2021 at 6:20 PM
Wisconsin Families Begin Receiving Advanced Child Tax Credit Thursday
by WRJC WebMaster on July 14, 2021 at 6:13 PM
Vernon County Man Threatens Highway Department with Gun
by WRJC WebMaster on July 14, 2021 at 6:13 PM
Gulas, Annabelle Effie Age 93 of New Lisbon & Formerly of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on July 14, 2021 at 6:10 PM
