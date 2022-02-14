Evers announces $1 million in grants to train teachers in urban, low-income areas
City Forward Collective previously used the program to certify Milwaukee teachers. Applications are due March 4, winners will be announced April 22.
Families sue Country Villa Assisted Living in Pulaski over COVID-19 deaths of 4 residents
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 14, 2022 at 11:43 PM
The state found 10 residents of Country Villa died in a COVID-19 outbreak. Now four of those deaths are the subject of lawsuits.
Worker sustains life-threatening injuries hurt in fall from roof at worksite in village...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 14, 2022 at 11:40 PM
Workman was flown to a nearby hospital after being injured on a jobsite, Wrightstown police chief says.
Lack of support ends effort to disband Lambeau Field stadium district
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 14, 2022 at 11:23 PM
Rep. David Steffen said he ended his push to dissolve the stadium board after its leadership agreed to more transparency, oversight.
Fewer than 900 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Wisconsin for the first time since...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 14, 2022 at 10:55 PM
The number of patients hospitalized dropped below 1,000 over the weekend and declined to 884 on Monday.
GOP candidates for governor want Wisconsin election oversight duties under partisan...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 14, 2022 at 9:55 PM
Rebecca Kleefisch would transfer some election duties to the Department of Justice; Kevin Nicholson would shift election authority to the secretary of state.
Republican Representative Ramthun running for Governor
by Bob Hague on February 14, 2022 at 8:19 PM
A Republican state lawmaker has entered the race for Wisconsin governor. Representative Timothy Ramthun of Kewauskum is a fervent supporter former President Donald Trump. Ramthun has espoused conspiracy theories and false claims, regarding the 2020 […]
Furseth, Walter Age 72 of Arkdale
by WRJC WebMaster on February 14, 2022 at 7:12 PM
