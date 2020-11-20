Evers and Republican legislative leaders to discuss coronavirus response

Governor Tony Evers and Republican legislative leaders are meeting Friday, to discuss a coronavirus strategy. The virtual link up will be the first face to face discussion between the Democratic governor and Republican leadership in months. With deaths, cases and hospitalizations continuing to climb, and Wisconsin Hospitals Association President Eric Borgerding urging them to take […]

