Top takeaways as Donald Trump makes more history: 'It all could have been avoided'
by USA TODAY on June 9, 2023 at 4:57 PM
Already facing trial in New York state court over hush money payments, Trump's second indictment generates a new list of unprecedented developments.
New study details fentanyl’s toll in Wisconsin
by Bob Hague on June 9, 2023 at 4:50 PM
A new report details the scourge of fentanyl in Wisconsin. The findings by Forward Analytics, the research arm of the Wisconsin Counties Association, finds the synthetic opioid painkiller is the number one killer of Wisconsinites ages 25 to 54. […]
Evers and Republican leaders reach shared revenue deal
by Bob Hague on June 9, 2023 at 4:11 PM
Republican leaders and Democratic Governor Tony Evers have reached a deal on a shared revenue bill. It will increase state funding for local governments and schools. Critically, it allows Milwaukee area leaders to raise sales taxes without a […]
Struggling to afford your WPS energy bill? Weigh in at Green Bay public input session
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 9, 2023 at 3:16 PM
WPS customers' can attend June 12 hearings to have their say on possible changes to WPS' energy assistance programs for low-income households.
Wisconsin Rep. Mike Gallagher says he will not run for Senate in 2024, leaving an open...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 9, 2023 at 3:09 PM
Gallagher said he plans to run for a 5th term in Wisconsin's 8th District and continue his focus on the House China select committee.
Tim Michels sues Republican Party activist Bob Dohnal in rift over 2022 governor's race
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 9, 2023 at 3:05 PM
Michels accused Dohnal of libel and defamation over claims Michels promised to pay $100,000 to stage political events.
Mosquitoes are a big problem in northern Wisconsin right now. Here's why.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 9, 2023 at 2:55 PM
Mosquitos are most active in Wisconsin from May to September, but can remain alive until temperatures drop below freezing.
Wisconsin lawmakers want to overhaul reading instruction. Here are 11 things to know...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on June 9, 2023 at 2:06 PM
Science-based reading instruction takes center stage in Wisconsin reading reform bill.
Oconto Falls scrambles to adjust fire station plans after bids some in too high
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM
Plans for the new Oconto Falls Fire Station may be scaled back after bidding came back higher than expected.
