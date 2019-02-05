Evers and GOP at odds over middle class tax cut

Governor Tony Evers is rejecting a Republican proposal, to provide middle class tax relief out of the state surplus. “The plan that we will be proposing in the budget is a far superior one,” Evers said on Tuesday. “I don’t I could possibly sign a tax cut of that type, where the money going forward […]

Source: WRN.com





