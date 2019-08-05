Evers and Democrats to propose Medicaid legislation

Wisconsin Democrats say they’re going to introduce bills to accept more federal funding for Medicaid and expand Badgercare. It’s a provision that was taken out of Governor Tony Evers budget by Republicans earlier this year. Evers said this proposed legislation will give Republicans a chance to make things right. “We know the Legislature did not […]

Source: WRN.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.