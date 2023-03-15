Evers’ AmFam funding plan ‘a nonstarter’ with Assembly Republicans

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers’ plan to fund improvements at American Family Field strikes out with Republicans in the state Assembly. “It’s unfortunate that the governor decided to just throw a plan out there . . that hadn’t consulted anyone,” said Representative Tyler August (R-Lake Geneva), regarding the Democratic governor’s pitch o spend $290 million in […] Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.