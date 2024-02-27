Evers again asks Wisconsin Republicans to release $125M to combat forever chemicals pollution

Gov. Tony Evers is again asking Wisconsin Republicans to release $125 million set aside to combat pollution from so-called forever chemicals. The GOP created a $125 million fund last summer to cover grants for testing for contamination from PFAS chemicals.…

