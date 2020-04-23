Evers advice for Friday rally: ‘keep a safe distance apart’

Asked about Friday’s rally at the Capitol, opposing his extension of the statewide “Safer at Home” order, Governor Tony Evers offered some advice. “I celebrate the 1st Amendment, and celebrate people’s ability to exercise it,” Evers said during a media conference call. “Just keep a safe distance apart.” Organizers of the planned event requested a […]

Source: WRN.com







