Evers’ administration issues new order limiting size of public gatherings

In an effort to dampen Wisconsin’s blazing coronavirus outbreak, Governor Tony Evers’ administration has issued a new order limiting the size of public indoor gatherings. “Today I’ve directed Secretary-designee Palm to issue a limit on public gatherings in Wisconsin,” Evers said during a Tuesday media briefing. “With exceptions such as schools, child care centers and […]

