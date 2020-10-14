Evers 25% Capacity Order Temporarily Blocked by Judge

The Tavern League is asking a western Wisconsin judge to immediately block Governor Tony Evers’ emergency order limit the number of people who can be inside bars and restaurants. The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in Sawyer County Circuit Court. The governor’s order limits businesses and public gatherings in enclosed spaces to 25 percent of the capacity of the locations. One legal challenge has already failed, but that decision is being appealed. The governor’s order went into effect last Thursday and it is scheduled to last until November 6th. This lawsuit has led to a judge temporarily blocking Governor Evers order. Sawyer County Circuit Judge John Yackel on Wednesday blocked the order and set a court date for Monday.

