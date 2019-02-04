Evansen, Matthew Martin Age 55 of Milwaukee and Formerly of New Lisbon

Matthew Martin Evansen, age 55, of Milwaukee, WI. entered his Heavenly Home on January 29th, 2019 at the Zilber Family Hospice in Wauwatosa, WI. Matt, one of five children, was the 4th son of James and Jacqueline Evansen of New Lisbon Wi and was born on August 19, 1963 in Madison, WI. In his early years he resided in the Wisconsin cities of Sun Prairie, Portage, and New Lisbon, graduating from New Lisbon High school in­­­­­­­­ 1982 and then going on to the University of Wisconsin in Madison with a major in art.

In 1984 Matt went to work for Profile Corporation based in South Florida – a company that manufactured window blinds. This led him to an opportunity in Southern California – primarily in the Santa Ana and Palmdale area – where he fabricated and installed custom window treatments. Upon returning to Florida (South and Central) in the early 90’s, Matt continued fabricating and installing window coverings for several specialty shops. In later life he worked in construction, primarily in the remodeling arena.

On April 4th, 1994, Matt married Nancy Turner.

On November 27, 1999 he married Tamara Harkins.

While living on the east and west coast Matt developed a passion for deep sea fishing, and began making his mark as an exceptional fish artist. Using the mediums of pastels and acrylics, his many fish pictures were shared and some sold, and a few ended up on magazine covers. This all sprang from a love of fishing that started as a youngster when he spent untold summer hours fishing during his formative years while living in Portage and this love followed him wherever he took up residence.

Matthew also loved learning Bible verses which won him the Timothy award during his Church’s Awana program in Portage. He was a wrestler in his high school years in New Lisbon under the tutelage of Bud Olson. His eye for art and a healthy competitive nature with his Mom led to a lifelong collecting of Carnival glass, along with editing the Tampa Bay Carnival Glass Club’s newsletter with the help of his wife Tamara. A voracious reader; an uncanny knack for cooking; quick wit in “puns” and repartee; all wrapped up together in a package of creative wonder and possibilities.

He is survived by his two children, Jacqueline and Abigail; his former wife, Tamara Waggoner of Clearwater, Florida; his parents, James and Jacqueline Evansen of New Lisbon, WI; his brothers Mark (Stephanie) of Germantown, TN; Douglas (Lisa) of Milwaukee, WI; David (Guisella) of Boca Raton, FL; sister Becky (Paul) Liebert of Tomah, Wi; and numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. A nephew, Marcus “Jamie” Evansen (son of Mark Evansen) preceded him in death.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, February 9th, 2019 at First Baptist Church on 525 S. Washington St., New Lisbon, WI. Relatives and friends may call at the church 9:00 AM until the 11:00 time of service with Pastor Delbert Oatsvall presiding. Burial will take place at a later date, resting amongst family members at the Shiloh Church Cemetery in West Sturgeon Bay, WI. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with services. Online guestbook available at www.harefuneralhome.com

