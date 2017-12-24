Evans, Linda M., age 67 of Oxford

Linda M. Evans, age 67, of Oxford, Wisconsin passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, December 21, 2017 at her home.

No services are planned at this time.

Linda was born October 3, 1950 in Adams, Wisconsin to Eugene and Pearl (Fairfield) Campbell. She attended Adams-Friendship Schools and later got her CNA Certification.

Linda married Tom Evans on October 15, 1966 at the South Burr Oak Church, Adams County, Wisconsin. She farmed for many years with Tom, later working at Brakebush. She was also a CNA in Portage and Wisconsin Dells.

Linda enjoyed spending time with family, especially her grandchildren. She also enjoyed surfing the internet, playing Words with Friends, playing Scrabble, and reading & writing. Linda was a published author. She taught her children the joy of creativity.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene & Pearl Campbell and brother, Arnold Campbell.

Survivors:

Husband: Tom Evans of Oxford, Wisconsin

Daughter: Rhonda (Glenn) Reetz of Neshkoro, Wisconsin

Son: Tom (Jennifer) Evans of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin

Son: Dan (Tina) Evans of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin

Brother: Rick (Geri) Campbell of Friendship, Wisconsin

Sister: Joni (Don Wegnar) Lamping of Roscoe, Illinois

Sister: Reva (Harry) Nawrot of Necedah, Wisconsin

Brother: Dale (Laura) Campbell of Hanover, Maryland

10 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.

Source: WRJC.com

