Evans, Dorothy A. Age 90 of Hillsboro
Dorothy A. Evans, age 90 years, of Hillsboro, Wisconsin, passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019 at Elroy Health Services in Elroy.
She was born on April 13, 1929 to Charley and Maude Ellen (Pettegrew) Dollar in Anderson, Indiana. Dorothy was united in marriage to Ralph E. Evans on July 7, 1951 in Anderson. They lived in Indiana for several years and moved to the Hillsboro area in 1966 where they farmed.
Dorothy loved cooking, gardening, playing cards and board games, traveling, listening to music and having her grandchildren around. She enjoyed watching the Brewers play baseball and even attended a few games. She started the 4-H Club the Busy Badgers, delivered the Shopper Stopper for a while and was a member of TOPS Weight Watchers.
Survivors include her children, Randy (Diane) Evans of Hillsboro, Debra (Steve) Goldsmith of Columbia City, Indiana, Susan (Steve) Skala of Hillsboro and Andy Evans of Hillsboro; grandchildren, Chris Miller, Pat Miller, Jason Skala, Justin Skala, Michael Evans, Rudy Evans, Brandon Evans, Cassidy Evans and Jimmy Evans; great grandchildren, Cody Miller, Dalton Miller, Alex Evans, Mickayla Feala, Parker Skala, Hannah Miller, Bryce Miller, Brynn Skala, Eastyn Skala, Ashton Peterson and Tommy Evans.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Evans; son, Terrance Evans; three Brothers and two Sisters.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Picha Funeral Home in Hillsboro, with Rev. Alan Tripp officiating. Burial will be in the Champion Valley Cemetery near Yuba. Friends may call at the Picha Funeral Home in Hillsboro on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m.
Source: WRJC.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Showdown over guns, dairy crisis looms this week under Wisconsin’s divided governmen...12 hours ago
- Evans, Dorothy A. Age 90 of Hillsboro12 hours ago
- Kobs, Ellen Marie, Age 89 of Adams13 hours ago
- La Crosse Police Investigate Weekend Shooting Death13 hours ago
- Madison mayor Rhodes-Conway submits comments on F-35s at Truax14 hours ago
- Stevens Point man faces 71 felony counts in Portage County peeping Tom case14 hours ago
- Chippewa Falls honors Girl Scout Troop 305514 hours ago
- State earns ‘C’ on March of Dimes report card14 hours ago
- Green Bay Packers co-founder Curly Lambeau’s Belgian roots explored in Door County e...17 hours ago
- Jack Salzwedel – American Family CEO makes a point about black male enslavement and ...4 days ago
- Robin Vos – Do red flag laws allow gun seizure without a judge’s OK?1 week ago
- Jeremy Thiesfeldt – No, the “vast majority” of Wisconsin students are not below ...2 weeks ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.