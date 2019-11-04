Evans, Dorothy A. Age 90 of Hillsboro

Dorothy A. Evans, age 90 years, of Hillsboro, Wisconsin, passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019 at Elroy Health Services in Elroy.

She was born on April 13, 1929 to Charley and Maude Ellen (Pettegrew) Dollar in Anderson, Indiana. Dorothy was united in marriage to Ralph E. Evans on July 7, 1951 in Anderson. They lived in Indiana for several years and moved to the Hillsboro area in 1966 where they farmed.

Dorothy loved cooking, gardening, playing cards and board games, traveling, listening to music and having her grandchildren around. She enjoyed watching the Brewers play baseball and even attended a few games. She started the 4-H Club the Busy Badgers, delivered the Shopper Stopper for a while and was a member of TOPS Weight Watchers.

Survivors include her children, Randy (Diane) Evans of Hillsboro, Debra (Steve) Goldsmith of Columbia City, Indiana, Susan (Steve) Skala of Hillsboro and Andy Evans of Hillsboro; grandchildren, Chris Miller, Pat Miller, Jason Skala, Justin Skala, Michael Evans, Rudy Evans, Brandon Evans, Cassidy Evans and Jimmy Evans; great grandchildren, Cody Miller, Dalton Miller, Alex Evans, Mickayla Feala, Parker Skala, Hannah Miller, Bryce Miller, Brynn Skala, Eastyn Skala, Ashton Peterson and Tommy Evans.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Evans; son, Terrance Evans; three Brothers and two Sisters.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Picha Funeral Home in Hillsboro, with Rev. Alan Tripp officiating. Burial will be in the Champion Valley Cemetery near Yuba. Friends may call at the Picha Funeral Home in Hillsboro on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m.

Source: WRJC.com





