Ethics Commission members request public hearing for administrator

Members of the Wisconsin Ethics Commission are asking the state Senate to hold a public hearing on the future of their current administrator. The request for a hearing on interim administrator Brian Bell’s nomination comes after Senate Republican Leader Scott Fitzgerald said earlier this month his chamber would vote on the issue unless Bell resigns, […]

Source: WRN.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.