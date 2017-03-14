Ethanol spills in Iowa as train cars pulled from creek
GRAETTINGER, Iowa (AP) — Environmental officials say about 1,600 gallons of ethanol leaked into a northwestern Iowa creek as crews were pulling three derailed train tankers from the water.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
