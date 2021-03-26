Estimates suggest at least a third of Wisconsin 16- and 17-year-olds qualify for a COVID vaccine. Here's how.
(((WisconsinReport))) TO GET WISCONSIN VOTING RESULTS FOR THE NOVEMBER 3, 2020 GENERAL ELECTION, CLICK OR TAP ON THIS LINK. Clicking or tapping on this link will NOT take you away from WisconsinReport.com. The Voting Tally Results will Open In A New Window. TALLIES ARE UPDATED ON AN ONGOING BASIS UNTIL FINALS ARE LISTED. (((WisconsinReport))) MORE INFO IN OUR WiscReport News Ticker soon to follow. ->>>>
Many students already qualify based on health, employment, ZIP code and other factors.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Brown County Circuit Court Branch 4 race: Judge Kendall Kelley faces challenge from...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 26, 2021 at 1:24 PM
Judge Kendall Kelley faces a challenge from attorney Rachel Maes in the Brown County Circuit Court District 4 race.
-
Estimates suggest at least a third of Wisconsin 16- and 17-year-olds qualify for a COVID...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 26, 2021 at 1:20 PM
Many students already qualify based on health, employment, ZIP code and other factors.
-
Hmong American Center looks to link artists with elders for statewide arts program
by Wausau Daily Herald on March 26, 2021 at 12:13 PM
Wisconsin Tele-Stories will connect artists with elderly people who may be isolated during the pandemic to create unique stories, works of art.
-
Congress tackles military sexual assault but again ignores problems in the National Guard
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 26, 2021 at 1:59 AM
A congressional hearing discusses failures of past reforms. Cap Times/Journal Sentinel investigation found women often face retaliation after coming forward with sexual assault allegations.
-
Jacob Blake sues Kenosha officer who shot him in the back in August
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 26, 2021 at 1:22 AM
Jacob Blake says the Kenosha officer who shot him in the back last summer, leaving Blake paralyzed, violated his civil rights.
-
He looks like Daniel Levy and sounds like Tina Turner. How binge-watching 'Schitt's...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 26, 2021 at 1:06 AM
Dan Terrio of Green Bay embraced the character of David Rose of "Schitt's Creek" for a lip-sync video of Tina Turner's "The Best" for a charity fundraiser.
-
Curd immunity: How Wisconsin cheesemakers and dairy farmers are getting vaccines for...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 26, 2021 at 12:06 AM
The list of COVID-19 vaccine providers in Wisconsin features hundreds of hospitals, pharmacies, doctors and health centers — and some cheesemakers.
-
Wisconsin set to receive a record number of doses of COVID-19 vaccine next week with...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 25, 2021 at 10:59 PM
The biggest shipment of COVID-19 vaccine yet from the federal government comes as a large segment of Wisconsin's population is now eligible for a shot
-
DHS urges caution amid COVID-19 variants, increase in cases
by Bob Hague on March 25, 2021 at 10:57 PM
A note of caution, regarding coronavirus cases in Wisconsin. Deputy Health Services Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk said virus variants are being detected in Wisconsin, as case counts increase in neighboring states. “We are watching the […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.