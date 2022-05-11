Escape at O'Hare airport prompts changes to how Brown County transports inmates from out of state
Some Brown County officials insist one prisoner escaping from a transport isn’t a reason to panic. A board member from Green Bay’s east side disagrees
After two years of 'virtual' races, Cellcom Green Bay Marathon returns Sunday with more...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 11, 2022 at 1:11 PM
The Cellcom Green Bay Marathon, which has been held annually since 2000, has not been hosted in-person since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Green Bay Packers to host NFL FLAG Football regional tournament in June, registration...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 10, 2022 at 10:24 PM
Teams from 13 states eligible to play in Green Bay tournament. Winners will qualify to play at the Pro Bowl in Las Vegas in 2023.
Developer to include $60 million affordable housing project in Shipyard area
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 10, 2022 at 10:10 PM
Green Bay's Redevelopment Authority has a price tag for phase one public improvements in the Shipyard area.
Baldwin: end the filibuster to protect abortion rights
by Bob Hague on May 10, 2022 at 9:35 PM
With the Supreme Court’s conservative majority set to overturn Roe versus Wade, the U.S. Senate will vote this week to protect abortion rights. Wisconsin Democrat Tammy Baldwin notes the vote is likely to fall short, and says Democrats should […]
Arson attack on Madison pro-life group condemned by Evers
by Bob Hague on May 10, 2022 at 9:14 PM
Governor Tony Evers has a message regarding the weekend arson at to the Madison office of Wisconsin Family Action, apparently by someone angry about the Supreme Court moving to overturn Roe versus Wade “They should be arrested and put in […]
Green Bay woman accused in beheading, dismemberment case gets new competency hearing, set...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 10, 2022 at 8:51 PM
Taylor Schabusiness was found in earlier evaluation to be competent to stand trial.
Tornado watch issued for 21 counties in central and eastern Wisconsin
by Appleton Post-Crescent on May 10, 2022 at 7:59 PM
Severe thunderstorms also could produce hail as large as an inch thick, a meteorologist says.
Former Green Bay Packers lineman Billy Turner sells Ledgeview house for $470,000
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 10, 2022 at 6:17 PM
Billy Turner, who joined the Packers in 2019 and quickly became a fan favorite, is now with the Denver Broncos.
