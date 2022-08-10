Eric Toney narrowly defeats Adam Jarchow in GOP primary for attorney general
Eric Toney will face off against Democratic incumbent Josh Kaul for Wisconsin attorney general in November.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Neither age nor Alzheimer's stops this 89-year-old Wisconsin man from his daily swim...
by Stevens Point Journal on August 10, 2022 at 1:04 PM
Daily walks, swimming and dancing helps George Klimowicz live his best life with Alzheimer's disease. "I've got so much to be happy about," he said.
In tight Assembly races in Green Bay area, Derek Teague leads in 4th District, Peter...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 10, 2022 at 12:33 PM
Derek Teague leads in the 4th Assembly District; the winner will face incumbent David Steffen. Peter Schmidt leads in the 6th District.
Mandela Barnes wins Wisconsin Democratic primary for U.S. Senate, faces Republican U.S....
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 10, 2022 at 11:29 AM
Mandela Barnes will face Republican Sen. Ron Johnson in a closely watched race for the U.S. Senate.
'The Power of the River,' a documentary about the Lower Fox River, premieres Aug. 23 and...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 10, 2022 at 11:00 AM
The film is the second in a trilogy about Wisconsin's geography being produced by Green Bay filmmaker Dan Larson.
Democrat Sara Rodriguez and Republican Roger Roth win lieutenant governor primaries to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 10, 2022 at 11:00 AM
Democrat Sara Rodriguez and Republican Roger Roth won their primaries to serve as running mates in the November governor's race.
Robin Vos narrowly defeats primary opponent Adam Steen, barely overcoming Donald Trump's...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 10, 2022 at 10:48 AM
Robin Vos defeated Adam Steen, all but ensuring his re-election in his Republican-leaning district in southeastern Wisconsin.
Tim Michels defeats Rebecca Kleefisch, advances to Wisconsin governor's race against...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 10, 2022 at 10:45 AM
Tim Michels will face Gov. Tony Evers in November in the race for the Wisconsin governor seat.
'This race is going to get nasty on both sides': Mandela Barnes, Ron Johnson poised for...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 10, 2022 at 10:01 AM
Including spending from the candidates, who are likely to each raise tens of millions of dollars, the race could top $200 million in ad expenditures.
