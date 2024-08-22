Eric Hovde – Hovde misses mark on claim that Baldwin 'has done absolutely nothing' on fentanyl
Says U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin “has done absolutely nothing” about the fentanyl crisis.
HS Football Preview –2024 Hillsboro Tigers
by WRJC WebMaster on August 22, 2024 at 3:28 PM
Titletown Report for 8/22/2024
by Bill Scott on August 22, 2024 at 11:06 AM
The Packers wrap up training camp today with a joint workout with Baltimore, then close out the preseason against the Ravens on Saturday.
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on August 22, 2024 at 11:02 AM
The Brewers fell to the Cardinals on a walk-off grand slam – The Packers get ready for the Baltimore Ravens – Marquette’s Max Lyons wins Wisconsin State Open
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on August 22, 2024 at 10:25 AM
Snacks tainted with drugs found in Fond du Lac County (FOND DU LAC) Snacks tainted with drugs are found in Fond du Lac County. An 18-year-old Madison man is jailed on drug charges after a K-9 officer alerted sheriff’s deputies to a suspicious […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Bob Hague on August 22, 2024 at 8:50 AM
Former Wis. Rapids school counselor headed to prison for child sexual assault (WISCONSIN RAPIDS) A former Wisconsin Rapids school Counselor will serve prison time for child sexual assault. A Wood County judge sentenced Christopher Bondioli to three […]
Titletown Report for 8/22/2024
by Bill Scott on August 22, 2024 at 6:00 AM
Packers hold joint practice with Baltimore today – Packers being cautious with RB A.J. Dillon, who suffered a neck stinger last week in Denver.
Mauston School Board Adopts Referendum Question for the November 5 Ballot
by WRJC WebMaster on August 21, 2024 at 4:14 PM
Juneau County Residents Sustain Severe Injuries in Crash
by WRJC WebMaster on August 21, 2024 at 4:13 PM
MBMC Blood Drive August 28-29th
by WRJC WebMaster on August 21, 2024 at 4:12 PM
