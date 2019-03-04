Eric Holder to stump for Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Lisa Neubauer
Former Attorney General Eric Holder is coming to Wisconsin to campaign for Supreme Court candidate Lisa Neubauer.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
